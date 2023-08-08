ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | News

Exclusive: Gaurav Sharma to be a part of film Ahuti

Talented actor Gaurav Sharma, who has featured in web shows Cartel, Crash Course, will be seen in a new movie named Ahuti. Produced by Acacia Co Ltd with Bloom Age Venture’s & AVMA Media, the film will see Purab Kohli playing the male lead.

Author: Manisha Suthar
08 Aug,2023 14:15:39
Exclusive: Gaurav Sharma to be a part of film Ahuti 841321

Talented actor Gaurav Sharma, who has featured in web shows Cartel and Crash Course, is all set to entertain masses in a new film. As per a credible source, Gaurav will be seen in a new movie named Ahuti.

Produced by Acacia Co Ltd with Bloom Age Venture’s & AVMA Media, the film will see Purab Kohli playing the male lead. We at IWMBuzz.com exclusively reported about Malvika Raaj being part of the film. Avishek Ghosh directs the movie. The team recently finished the shooting in London.

We buzzed the actor but could not get through for a comment.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for all the exclusive updates from the telly and digital world.

Also Read: Thriller, Comedy, Drama, Murder Mystery, or Reality Show? We got you covered! Top shows released in 2022 which are a must watch

Also Read: “I have had the max fun shooting Jee Karda with this team than I had shooting any other show or film” – Writer-actor Hussain Dalal about having fun with his team on recently launched series, Jee Karda

Also Read: SRK’S JAWAN’s First Song Creates History with a Record 46 Million Views in 24 Hours, Becoming YouTube’s Biggest Song of 2023! ‘Zinda Banda,’ ‘Vandha Edam,’ and ‘Dhumme Dhulipelaa’

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Exclusive: Deepshikha Nagpal and Gaurav Sharma bag Rrahul Mevawala’s web series Forever 841098
Exclusive: Deepshikha Nagpal and Gaurav Sharma bag Rrahul Mevawala’s web series Forever
Exclusive: Gaurav Sharma bags web film Mission Laila 798303
Exclusive: Gaurav Sharma bags web film Mission Laila
Running and skipping are the best ways to burn calories: Gaurav Sharma 762264
Running and skipping are the best ways to burn calories: Gaurav Sharma
Exclusive: Jignesh Joshi bags Hansal Mehta’s Netflix web series Scoop
Exclusive: Code M fame Aalekh Kapoor bags Netflix series Scoop
Exclusive: Inside Edge fame Gaurav Sharma bags Hansal Mehta’s Scoop for Netflix
Latest Stories
Exclusive: Father-son duo Deepak Chadha and Jeevansh Chadha to feature in Rrahul Mevawala's web series Forever 841324
Exclusive: Father-son duo Deepak Chadha and Jeevansh Chadha to feature in Rrahul Mevawala’s web series Forever
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Savi gets trapped in a room 841318
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Savi gets trapped in a room
Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti actor Vrushab Khadtale reveals his dream destination 841319
Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti actor Vrushab Khadtale reveals his dream destination
Titlie Spoiler: Garv slaps Titlie in public 841309
Titlie Spoiler: Garv slaps Titlie in public
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Rishi finally returns to Lakshmi 841307
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Rishi finally returns to Lakshmi
Anupamaa Spoiler: Malti Devi intends to brainwash Anu 841284
Anupamaa Spoiler: Malti Devi intends to brainwash Anu
Read Latest News