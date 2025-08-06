Exclusive Interview with Faruk Kabir: ‘Salakaar’ Will Surprise You With Its Emotion & Thrill

Director Faruk Kabir is known as a sensitive storyteller. His film Khuda Haafiz left a deep impression on the audience. Now, he is returning with his new project, a spy-thriller series called Salakaar. IWMBuzz spoke openly to Faruk about this new journey, his thinking, and the direction of today’s film industry.

” Spy thriller is there, but it is a story from the heart”: Faruk Kabir

At the beginning of the conversation, Faruk clarified that ‘Salakaar’ differs from other spy stories. “I had never worked on the spy genre before. But this is not just about an agent on a mission; it is a human story with heart,” he said.

The web series is set in two timelines—1978 and 2025—which show how the world of espionage has changed. “Earlier, people relied on instinct and networks; today, there is technology. I found this contrast very interesting.”

“I make stories driven by emotions, not just action”

Faruk Kabir’s films have one common element: emotional depth. “Whether it is Khuda Haafiz or Salakaar, my stories start with an emotional trigger. For me, the story’s soul is important, not just action.” He added that the lead characters of ‘Salakaar’ are not perfect heroes—they make mistakes, make sacrifices, and feel pain.

“Only a good story will get you respect at the box office”

When asked whether the box office is more important in today’s industry than a good story, he said, “Everything supports each other. If we create good content, it will find its audience.” He gave the example of Saiyaara, which has earned more than 280 crores despite heavy promotion. “The soul of that film was its songs—that caught the audience’s attention. Good music, true story—that is the magic.”

“Salakaar also has two heart-touching songs”

Faruk Kabir said that ‘Salakaar’ also has two special songs. One song, Pali, is a soulful number full of patriotism. The other song is based on the sentiment of Vande Mataram, but with new lyrics. Interestingly, the title song of the series was written by IPS officer Dr. Ajaypal Sharma.

“I don’t rush, I give time to each project”

Faruk said about his plans, “I work on one project at a time. From scripting to background score, I am fully involved at every stage.” He added that the script for his next film is in the early stages, but his focus is on Salakaar right now.

Finally, Faruk Kabir hopes that ‘Salakaar’ will give the audience a new experience—not just thrills but heartfelt stories. He said, “There is no forced jingoism in it. There is patriotism, but it comes from the heart of the characters.”

