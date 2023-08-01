ADVERTISEMENT
Exclusive: Malvika Raaj joins Purab Kohli in film Ahuti

Malvika Raaj will be seen in a new movie named Ahuti. Produced by Acacia Co Ltd with Bloom Age Venture's & AVMA Media, will see Purab Kohli playing the male lead.

Author: Manisha Suthar
01 Aug,2023 15:49:51
Young and talented beauty Malvika Raaj, who played the role of young Kareena Kapoor (Pooja) in the popular Bollywood film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, has bagged a new movie. As per a credible source, Malvika will be seen in a new movie named Ahuti.

Produced by Acacia Co Ltd with Bloom Age Venture’s & AVMA Media, will see Purab Kohli playing the male lead. At the same time, Malvika will be paired opposite him in the film. Avishek Ghosh directs the movie. The team recently finished the shooting in London.

We contacted the actress but could not get through for a comment.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

