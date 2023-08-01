Exclusive: Malvika Raaj joins Purab Kohli in film Ahuti

Young and talented beauty Malvika Raaj, who played the role of young Kareena Kapoor (Pooja) in the popular Bollywood film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, has bagged a new movie. As per a credible source, Malvika will be seen in a new movie named Ahuti.

Produced by Acacia Co Ltd with Bloom Age Venture’s & AVMA Media, will see Purab Kohli playing the male lead. At the same time, Malvika will be paired opposite him in the film. Avishek Ghosh directs the movie. The team recently finished the shooting in London.

We contacted the actress but could not get through for a comment.

