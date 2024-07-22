Exclusive: Seema Bhargava Pahwa to feature in Bhul Chuk Maaf

Noted actress Seema Bhargava Pahwa who is a known Bollywood actor and director, will be seen in the upcoming rom-com film Bhul Chuk Maaf. The romantic comedy film stars Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi in the lead roles. The shoot of the film was in full swing at Varanasi some time ago. Produced by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films, the film will see the fresh Jodi of Rajkummar and Wamiqa impressing the viewers.

Maddock Films, helmed by Dinesh Vijan, has delivered successful comedies like Stree, Bareilly Ki Barfi, and Hindi Medium. Bhul Chuk Maaf raises expectations for being a hilarious and heartwarming film. Earlier, there were media reports of Kartik Aaryan being part of the film, with him playing the lead. However, it is Rajkummar Rao who will spearhead the film.

Now, we hear of Seema Bhargava Pahwa playing a vital role in the film.

Seema Pahwa is known for her prolific acting prowess and is known for her work in projects Bareilly Ki Barfi, Shibh Mangal Saavdhan, Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi etc.

