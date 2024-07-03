Exclusive: Jay Thakkar to feature in Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi starrer film Bhul Chuk Maaf

Actor Jay Thakkar who was seen in the web series Laakhon Mein Ek and UP 65, will be seen playing a very important role in the rom-com film Bhul Chuk Maaf. The romantic comedy film stars Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi in the lead roles. The shoot of the film was in full swing at Varanasi some time ago. Produced by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films, the film will see the fresh Jodi of Rajkummar and Wamiqa impressing the viewers.

Maddock Films, helmed by Dinesh Vijan, has delivered successful comedies like Stree, Bareilly Ki Barfi, and Hindi Medium. Bhul Chuk Maaf raises expectations for being a hilarious and heartwarming film. Earlier, there were media reports of Kartik Aaryan being part of the film, with him playing the lead. However, it is Rajkummar Rao who will spearhead the film.

We now hear of Jay Thakkar playing a primary role in the film. We also hear that the cast and crew of the film wrapped up the shoot at Varanasi recently.

As for Jay, he will also be seen in the upcoming Tusshar Kapoor and Shreyas Talpade led film Kapkapii, which is said to be the Hindi version of the famous Malayalam film Romancham. Jay is believed to play a very important role, again one of the primary characters.

We buzzed Jay but did not get through to him.

