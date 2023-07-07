Exclusive: Zahrah S Khan to play pivotal role in Mohanlal starrer Vrushabha

Singer and actor Zahrah S Khan is on a roll. Daughter of yesteryear actor-singer Salma Agha, the mellifluous actress rose to fame with her Bollywood songs Kusu Kusu (Satyamev Jayate 2) and The Punjaabban Song from Jugjugg Jeeyo.

Now, IWMBuzz editorial is exclusively privy to the information that Zahrah is set to take a career leap by playing one of the lead heroines in the upcoming Mohanlal starrer movie “Vrushabha”.

We, at IWMBuzz.com, reported about Shanaya Kapoor too bagging the role in the above-mentioned movie. At its core, the story revolves around a father-son relationship. Directed by Nand Kishore, the film is scheduled to start filming later this month and is set to be released in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and Kannada languages.

A reliable source quips, “The movie is a period drama that will weave timelines between the past and the present. While in the past, Zahrah will play the main lead (a warrior princess), the reins of the present day storytelling will be held by Shanaya,”

We buzzed Zahra for a comment on the info but did not get any revert till the time of going to press.

Balaji Telefilms and Connekkt Media are the Studios, while AVS Studios Pvt Ltd is the producer of the film. AVS Studios is founded by Vishal Gurnani, Juhi Parekh Mehta, and Abhishek Vyas.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.