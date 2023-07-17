Netizens compare Shanaya Kapoor’s south debut ‘Vrushabha’ with Suhana Khan’s ‘The Archies’, praise latter

Following Karan Johar‘s heartfelt post about Shanaya Kapoor’s debut in the South film industry with “Vrushabha,” netizens wasted no time in expressing their opinions. Amidst the discussions, a comparison emerged between Shanaya Kapoor and Suhana Khan. While both star kids have made headlines, some netizens praised Suhana Khan, drawing favorable comparisons to her own debut project, “The Archies.” The social media buzz surrounding these starlets showcases the ongoing interest and scrutiny faced by celebrity newcomers as they embark on their respective acting journeys.

Karan’s post

Karan Johar’s heartfelt post for Shanaya Kapoor has been making waves in the media. In his special message, Karan acknowledged the privilege and the criticism associated with nepotism but emphasized Shanaya’s dedication and hard work towards her artistic aspirations. He expressed his admiration for Shanaya’s passion and highlighted the incredible opportunity she has with the film #VRUSHABHA and the chance to learn from the legendary actor Mohanlal. Karan also extended his gratitude to the entire team involved in the project and encouraged Shanaya to stay focused on her end goal, assuring her that exciting news is on the horizon. While the post received appreciation from some, it also sparked debates among netizens, who questioned the role of nepotism in the industry.

Netizens accuse Karan Johar for sugarcoating Nepotism

One wrote, “Nepotism ko kya mast Sugar Coat kia hai!”

Another compares Shanaya Kapoor with Suhana Khan, and wrote, “Lineage benefits are kinda accepted… But there should be some amount of restrictions at least… launching is ok…but Shanaya got a role staright up with legendary Mohan Lal sir with the help of her lineage… that pisses me off! Look at Suhana, she’s also getting launched by Joya Akhtar in a big banner…but there’s a style to do it…Shah Rukh has made a really nice decision…With all his capabilities that he gained by his career, he made sure that his daughter becomes extraordinarily prepared for acting with best education…Suhana is really good, we can see that already…and the lead casts of The Archies are all debutants and there are non-star kids also! So Karan, If you’re really interested to launch star kids ,then at least learn how to do it from Shah…”