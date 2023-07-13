Roshann Meka to Play Mohanlal's Son in Vrushabha

Vrushabha, a multilingual epic action entertainer, launched recently, will feature megastar Mohanlal playing the lead actor’s role in the film.

Now it is revealed Telugu star Roshann Meka has been roped in to play Mohanlal’s son in Vrushabha.

Vrushabha, tells a high intensity dramatic epic story between a father and his son, and promises to have a massive ensemble cast and the state of the art VFX and high octane sequences to enthral fans.

Actor Roshann Meka says, “Getting a chance to share screen space with Mohanlal sir is a very big opportunity for me. It will be a challenging role and I am prepping hard to live upto the Nanda sir’s vision of my character. I feel honoured to be on board this amazing film.”