ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | News

Roshann Meka to Play Mohanlal's Son in Vrushabha

Vrushabha will feature megastar Mohanlal playing the lead actor’s role in the film. Now it is revealed Telugu star Roshann Meka has been roped in to play Mohanlal's son in Vrushabha

Author: Subhash K Jha
13 Jul,2023 12:20:54
Roshann Meka to Play Mohanlal's Son in Vrushabha 833257

Vrushabha, a multilingual epic action entertainer, launched recently, will feature megastar Mohanlal playing the lead actor’s role in the film.

Now it is revealed Telugu star Roshann Meka has been roped in to play Mohanlal’s son in Vrushabha.

Vrushabha, tells a high intensity dramatic epic story between a father and his son, and promises to have a massive ensemble cast and the state of the art VFX and high octane sequences to enthral fans.

Actor Roshann Meka says, “Getting a chance to share screen space with Mohanlal sir is a very big opportunity for me. It will be a challenging role and I am prepping hard to live upto the Nanda sir’s vision of my character. I feel honoured to be on board this amazing film.”

About The Author
Subhash K Jha

Subhash K. Jha is a veteran Indian film critic, journalist based in Patna, Bihar. He is currently film critic with leading daily The Times of India, Firstpost, Deccan chronicle and DNA News, besides TV channels Zee News and News18 India.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Latest Stories
Anupamaa Spoiler: Anupamaa returns to her family 833297
Anupamaa Spoiler: Anupamaa returns to her family
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Surilii exposes Ambitai in front of the family  833290
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Surilii exposes Ambitai in front of the family 
Udaariyaan Spoiler: Ekam gets to know of Alia being Nehmat's daughter 833275
Udaariyaan Spoiler: Ekam gets to know of Alia being Nehmat’s daughter
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Akshay questions Ranbir and Prachi about their banter 833269
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Akshay questions Ranbir and Prachi about their banter
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Akshay questions Ranbir and Prachi about their banter 833268
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Vikrant comes close to Lakshmi to make Rishi jealous
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Nidhi manipulates Shaurya against Kavya 833267
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Nidhi manipulates Shaurya against Kavya
Read Latest News