Fans cannot wait to say ‘Vicky, plij’ again Rajkummar Rao reprises his role in ‘Stree 2’

We are just over a day away from the mega clash that is set to happen in the form of Vedaa v/s Stree 2 v/s Khel Khel Mein when it comes to Hindi films. But it is also no secret at all that Stree 2, the sequel to one of the most-loved horror-comedy films, Stree – is pretty much running a one-horse race out there, where it is headed to have a bumper opening which might shock a few and still, not shock a few others.

And while Stree 2 has everything going for itself already, if there is one thing that everyone echoes the most – it is the now famous dialogue, ‘Vicky, plij’ which is centered around the man himself, Rajkummar Rao. Rao reprises his much-loved character of Vicky in the horror comedy and his innocence, his love for Shraddha Kapoor’s character, and his amazing bromance with Aparshakti Khurana and Abhishek Banerjee as Bittu and Jana respectively – is already palpable in the trailer of Stree 2.

Vicky is back and the stakes are higher than ever. It also helps that Rao has managed to strike a fantastic year at the movies so far especially when it comes to May 2024. A month where there were no big releases, Rao had a solo release in the form of Srikanth, which managed to really at the box office grossing over 50 crores. Following that, his film with Janhvi Kapoor, Mr. & Mrs. Mahi went on to earn over 35 crores thus proving to be a great year for the actor so far.