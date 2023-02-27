Everybody in the film industry knows that producers , cousins Sajid and Firoz Nadiadwala have been at loggerheads for decades.

Hence it came as a huge surprise to know that Samji had crossed floors. From being a Sajid loyalist Samji is now directing Hera Pheri 4 for Firoz Nadiadwala.

An insider spilt the beans on the Farhad-Sajid split.

“It happened earlier only. When Salman walked away with the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan project when Sajid no longer wanted to produce it , Farhad went with him. Now Farhad will be working with Sajid’s cousin which is like a complete split between Sajid and Farhad.”