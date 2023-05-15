ADVERTISEMENT
Has KKBKKJ Destroyed Farhad Samji’s Career?

Farhad Samji is one of the most admired and fun-loving directors and creators in the Indian entertainment industry. His last movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan wasn't a big hit. Did it spoil his career? Subhash K Jha reveals

Author: Subhash K Jha
15 May,2023 14:11:58
Not that he was anything but a ‘farce’ to reckon with. But what has happened with Farhad Samji and Kissi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan (KKBKKJ) is a real tragedy for the comedy director who has gone from Housefull for producer Sajid Nadiadwala to empty theatres for Salman Khan Production.

While the public sees it as not Salman Khan’s but the director Samji’s failure, internally within the film trade, everyone knows that every frame bears the SK stamp.

“Salman ghost-directed every frame. But guess who gets the blame? If the film had clicked Salman would have taken all the credit. As it has proven a non-starter all the blame is on poor Farhad,” a source close to the project whispers.

Sadly, Farhad Samji has burnt his bridges. When Salman walked away with the project that eventually became Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan after Sajid Nadiadwala opted out of it, Farhad also chose to accompany Salman. The doors at Nadiadwalas too are shut on Fahad Samji now.

Just where Samji goes from here is anyone’s guess.

About The Author
Subhash K Jha

Subhash K. Jha is a veteran Indian film critic, journalist based in Patna, Bihar. He is currently film critic with leading daily The Times of India, Firstpost, Deccan chronicle and DNA News, besides TV channels Zee News and News18 India.

Read Latest News