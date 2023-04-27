Watch: Pooja Hegde is everyone's "jaan" in gorgeous transformation reel, fans can't stop crushing

Pooja Hegde is one of the most admired and popular actresses and performing artistes that we have in the Indian entertainment industry. The actress started her career in the South regional entertainment industry many years back and well, with every passing year, she’s kept getting bigger and better like a true professional. Pooja Hegde is one of those successful actresses who actually got more fandom and popularity than what she ever got in the South regional entertainment industry. Today, she’s doing good quality work in the Hindi entertainment industry as an A-lister and well, we are truly proud of her and how.

Check out this latest gorgeous Instagram reel of Pooja Hegde that will melt your hearts for real:

In this latest video shared by Pooja Hegde from her end on social media, the beautiful diva is seen proudly flexing and flaunting her transformation game on her Instagram reel and well, we are truly in awe of her stunning charm and personality. Well, do you want to check it out and fall in love with her for real? See below folks –

Work Front:

Pooja Hegde is currently seen in Salman Khan's movie 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' that's currently in cinemas. The movie also stars Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Jassie Gill, Raghav Juyal and Siddharth Nigam.