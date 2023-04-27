ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Celebrities

Watch: Pooja Hegde is everyone's "jaan" in gorgeous transformation reel, fans can't stop crushing

Check out this stunning video of Pooja Hegde that will melt your hearts for real

Author: Subhojit Ghosh
27 Apr,2023 15:49:09
Watch: Pooja Hegde is everyone's "jaan" in gorgeous transformation reel, fans can't stop crushing

Pooja Hegde is one of the most admired and popular actresses and performing artistes that we have in the Indian entertainment industry. The actress started her career in the South regional entertainment industry many years back and well, with every passing year, she’s kept getting bigger and better like a true professional. Pooja Hegde is one of those successful actresses who actually got more fandom and popularity than what she ever got in the South regional entertainment industry. Today, she’s doing good quality work in the Hindi entertainment industry as an A-lister and well, we are truly proud of her and how.

Check out this latest gorgeous Instagram reel of Pooja Hegde that will melt your hearts for real:

In this latest video shared by Pooja Hegde from her end on social media, the beautiful diva is seen proudly flexing and flaunting her transformation game on her Instagram reel and well, we are truly in awe of her stunning charm and personality. Well, do you want to check it out and fall in love with her for real? See below folks –

Work Front:

Pooja Hegde is currently seen in Salman Khan’s movie ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ that’s currently in cinemas. The movie also stars Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Jassie Gill, Raghav Juyal and Siddharth Nigam. Let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

About The Author
Subhojit Ghosh

27, Entertainment Anchor, Passionate Writer, Talk-show host and someone who keeps genuine interest in entertainment as an art form. Loves to travel. Talks for a living.

ADVERTISEMENT
Wait for Comment Box Appear while
Related Post
Kareena Kapoor, Pooja Hegde, Ananya Panday and goofy BTS diaries, come check out
Kareena Kapoor, Pooja Hegde, Ananya Panday and goofy BTS diaries, come check out
Pooja Hegde gives glimpse of her Mangalore trip, check here
Pooja Hegde gives glimpse of her Mangalore trip, check here
Box Office Update: Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan earns 10.17 crores on Monday, flexes 'stardom' like a pro
Box Office Update: Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan earns 10.17 crores on Monday, flexes 'stardom' like a pro
Ashi Singh attends Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan screening with Siddharth Nigam, pics viral
Ashi Singh attends Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan screening with Siddharth Nigam, pics viral
Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan boosted the festive vibes! Single screens go with the boards of Housefull
Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan boosted the festive vibes! Single screens go with the boards of Housefull
Box Office Update: Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan continues to grow, mints 26.61 crores on day 3
Box Office Update: Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan continues to grow, mints 26.61 crores on day 3
Latest Stories
A Fan Tries To Touch Salman Khan; Bodyguard Shera Did This To Save Him
A Fan Tries To Touch Salman Khan; Bodyguard Shera Did This To Save Him
Barkha Bisht Calls Her Divorce The Toughest Decision Of Life, Indraneil Sengupta Refrains To Comment
Barkha Bisht Calls Her Divorce The Toughest Decision Of Life, Indraneil Sengupta Refrains To Comment
Do You Know? Munawar Faruqui Takes Sleeping Pills
Do You Know? Munawar Faruqui Takes Sleeping Pills
Dhvani Bhanushali’s Zumba routine follows a scrumptious burger, here’s proof
Dhvani Bhanushali’s Zumba routine follows a scrumptious burger, here’s proof
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi's cutest moments that we miss
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi's cutest moments that we miss
Priyanka Chopra’s bossy spin in tangerine oversized pantsuit is making stir, watch
Priyanka Chopra’s bossy spin in tangerine oversized pantsuit is making stir, watch
Read Latest News