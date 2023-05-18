ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Celebrities

Siddharth Nigam opens up on how Salman Khan treated him on Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan sets, read

Siddharth Nigam recently made it to the headlines after his amazing work in the movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, alongside Salman Khan and others. Owing, the actor has now opened up on Salman Khan treated him on the sets of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
18 May,2023 20:00:41
Siddharth Nigam has established himself as a prominent actor in the entertainment industry. Siddharth first gained recognition for his portrayal of the young Emperor Ashoka in the historical drama series “Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat.” His compelling performance garnered widespread acclaim and catapulted him into the limelight.

Continuing to showcase his acting prowess, Siddharth has been part of several other notable projects. He has appeared in popular television shows like “Peshwa Bajirao” and “Aladdin – Naam Toh Suna Hoga,” where he effortlessly brings characters to life with his captivating performances. He is also popular on social media handle, and owns over 10 million followers on his Instagram.

Siddharth Nigam opens up on how Salman Khan treated him on Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan sets, read 808393

However, not many know that he started off his career with the movie Dhoom 3, where he played the younger version of Aamir Khan. The actor earlier talking about Aamir Khan, he mentioned that he worked earlier with a perfectionist. And then he added his experience working with Salman Khan in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

The actor revealed that Salman Khan treated him like his own brother on the sets of the film. The film further featured Pooja Hegde in the lead role. Alongside, the movie featured, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Raghav Juyal, Jassie Gill and others. The movie marked around 100 crores in the box office.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

