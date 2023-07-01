ADVERTISEMENT
Farhad Samji Gets Sacked from Housefull 5 After Kisi Ka Bhai Kisiki Jaan

Farhad finds himself out of Nadiadwala’ s House Full 5, rightfully Farhad’s. Farhad had directed House Full 3( with his brother Sajid) and House Full 4(Farhad took over the latter after Sajid Khan was sacked). House Full 5 was his for the taking….Until Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan came and tanked.

Author: Subhash K Jha
01 Jul,2023 12:33:30
Tarun Mansukhani benefits from Farhad Samji’s loss. Unfortunately, Samji must accept responsibility for the underperformance of “Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan,” a film co-produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and allegedly ghost-directed by Salman Khan. Despite Khan’s involvement, someone else must be held accountable for the film’s failure.

Farhad now finds himself out of Nadiadwala’ s House Full 5, rightfully Farhad’s. Farhad had directed House Full 3( with his brother Sajid) and House Full 4(Farhad took over the latter after Sajid Khan was sacked) . House Full 5 was his for the taking….
Until Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan came and tanked.

Farhad Samji woke up on Friday to the announcement of House Full 5 with another director’s name in his place.
It’s been a long wait for director Tarun Mansukhani. Once upon a time, he directed the successful Dostana with Abhishek Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra and John Abraham. Since Dostana, Mansukhani has been writing and re-writing Dostana 2 for Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. The cancellation of the sequel to Dostana was solely due to the lead actor, Kartik Aaryan, disapproving of the script.
In between Mansukhani directed the ill-fated Drive starring Sushant Singh Rajput for Karan Johar. Drive and Dostana 2 would have signaled a dead-end for the director were it not for producer Sajid Nadiadwala who has poached Mansukhani from Dharma Productions and has given him a new lease of life.
Let’s hope House Full 4 brings the Dostana glory back to its exiled director Tarun Mansukhani.As for Farhad Samji, he has learned the hard way that nothing succeeds in this industry like success, and nothing fails like failure, either.

About The Author
Subhash K Jha

Subhash K. Jha is a veteran Indian film critic, journalist based in Patna, Bihar. He is currently film critic with leading daily The Times of India, Firstpost, Deccan chronicle and DNA News, besides TV channels Zee News and News18 India.

