Talented comedian Chunky Panday, who is known for his epic comic timing in projects like Apna Sapna Money Money, Housefull, Tirchhi Topiwale, Yeh Hai Mumbai Meri Jaan, has bagged a new web series. As per a credible source, Chunky will be seen in Farhad Samji’s upcoming web series Pop Kaun.

The series is being produced by Yam Production helmed by Zukhrud Samji and Farhad Samji and it is said to be for Disney Plus Hotstar. We earlier reported about Kriti Sanon’s talented sister Nupur Sanon and Kunal Kemmu playing the leads in the series. We also informed audience about Johnny Lever being part of the project.

We reached out to Chunky but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.