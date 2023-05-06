ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Snippets

Congratulations: After Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Siddharth Nigam achieves new milestone

Siddharth Nigam, the popular Aladdin actor recently made hurls on the internet with his amazing work in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, and now achieves new milestone in his career, check out

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
06 May,2023 20:15:43
Congratulations: After Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Siddharth Nigam achieves new milestone

Having first garnered attention as a gymnast, Siddharth Nigam rose to prominence with his portrayal of the young Aamir Khan in the critically acclaimed film “Dhoom 3” (2013). And now he continues to shine with his honing acting skills, adding on new feathers to his hat.

Siddharth Nigam achieves new milestone

After bagging a pivotal role in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, the actor has marked a new milestone on social media too. Starting from his Instagram where he marked 11 million followers, to his YouTube, where he earned 2 million subscribers to his Twitter where he bagged over 14k followers. Looks like he is all ruling social media too.

Nigam shared the moment on his Instagram stories along with a dope selfie of him.

Check out-

Congratulations: After Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Siddharth Nigam achieves new milestone 804673

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

The movie stars Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde in leads. The movie catered pivotal roles to actors like Siddharth Nigam, Shehnaaz Gill, Raghav Juyal, Palak Tiwari, Jassie Gill and others. The movie however, didn’t do well at the box office. But it definitely marked the new actors’ careers with massive significance.

Salman Khan on Siddharth Nigam’s work in KKBKKJ

Salman Khan went all praises for Siddharth Nigam’s fitness at the gym during the shoot. He said, “I was stunned by seeing him do different exercises in the gym. I was regretting why I didn’t do anything like this when I was young. He has learnt so much at such a young age, he constantly keeps working, let it be his diet or anything related to acting. Whereas when I talk about myself, I didn’t even work half of this when I was his age.”

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

ADVERTISEMENT
Wait for Comment Box Appear while
Related Post
Watch: Siddharth Nigam and Ashnoor Kaur dance to 'Oh Ho Ho' song (inside party footage leaked)
Watch: Siddharth Nigam and Ashnoor Kaur dance to 'Oh Ho Ho' song (inside party footage leaked)
Siddharth Nigam flaunts abtastic chiseled physique, gets 'super like' from Anushka Sen
Siddharth Nigam flaunts abtastic chiseled physique, gets 'super like' from Anushka Sen
Siddharth Nigam gets compared to ‘Tiger Shroff’ for his kick in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan
Siddharth Nigam gets compared to ‘Tiger Shroff’ for his kick in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan
Siddharth Nigam drops adorable picture with Ashnoor Kaur, wishes “Happy birthday”
Siddharth Nigam drops adorable picture with Ashnoor Kaur, wishes “Happy birthday”
An old video of Dhoom 3 BTS featuring young Siddharth Nigam goes viral, watch
An old video of Dhoom 3 BTS featuring young Siddharth Nigam goes viral, watch
Watch: Siddharth Nigam shares unseen BTS action sequence from Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Ashi Singh says, "return to work"
Watch: Siddharth Nigam shares unseen BTS action sequence from Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Ashi Singh says, "return to work"
Latest Stories
Alia Bhatt had Priyanka Chopra to her rescue at Met Gala, here’s why
Alia Bhatt had Priyanka Chopra to her rescue at Met Gala, here’s why
Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo Review: The Nose-ring Brand Of Feminism
Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo Review: The Nose-ring Brand Of Feminism
Shocking: Cricketer Nitish Rana's Wife Saachi Marwah Gets Stalked And Chased By Creepy Boys
Shocking: Cricketer Nitish Rana's Wife Saachi Marwah Gets Stalked And Chased By Creepy Boys
IPL 2023: Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan and Dhanush enjoy match between CSK and MI, pics go viral
IPL 2023: Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan and Dhanush enjoy match between CSK and MI, pics go viral
Box Office Update: The Kerala Story earns 8.03 crores on day 1, deets inside
Box Office Update: The Kerala Story earns 8.03 crores on day 1, deets inside
Big News: Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan officially postponed, deets inside
Big News: Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan officially postponed, deets inside
Read Latest News