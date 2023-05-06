Congratulations: After Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Siddharth Nigam achieves new milestone

Siddharth Nigam, the popular Aladdin actor recently made hurls on the internet with his amazing work in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, and now achieves new milestone in his career, check out

Having first garnered attention as a gymnast, Siddharth Nigam rose to prominence with his portrayal of the young Aamir Khan in the critically acclaimed film “Dhoom 3” (2013). And now he continues to shine with his honing acting skills, adding on new feathers to his hat.

Siddharth Nigam achieves new milestone

After bagging a pivotal role in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, the actor has marked a new milestone on social media too. Starting from his Instagram where he marked 11 million followers, to his YouTube, where he earned 2 million subscribers to his Twitter where he bagged over 14k followers. Looks like he is all ruling social media too.

Nigam shared the moment on his Instagram stories along with a dope selfie of him.

Check out-

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

The movie stars Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde in leads. The movie catered pivotal roles to actors like Siddharth Nigam, Shehnaaz Gill, Raghav Juyal, Palak Tiwari, Jassie Gill and others. The movie however, didn’t do well at the box office. But it definitely marked the new actors’ careers with massive significance.

Salman Khan on Siddharth Nigam’s work in KKBKKJ

Salman Khan went all praises for Siddharth Nigam’s fitness at the gym during the shoot. He said, “I was stunned by seeing him do different exercises in the gym. I was regretting why I didn’t do anything like this when I was young. He has learnt so much at such a young age, he constantly keeps working, let it be his diet or anything related to acting. Whereas when I talk about myself, I didn’t even work half of this when I was his age.”