Siddharth Nigam gets compared to ‘Tiger Shroff’ for his kick in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

The Aladdin actor Siddharth Nigam shot to headlines with his grand Bollywood debut as an adult. He bagged a pivotal role in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The actor with his honing acting chops and pro like stunt showcases on the screen garnered immense love from the netizens. However, as for now, Nigam shared a video from the first day of shooting on Instagram. Meanwhile, his backflips in the video stuns netizens and they compared him with Tiger Shroff.

Siddharth Nigam shares video from first day of shoot

Sharing the video, Siddharth Nigam wrote, “On the first day of my shoot on #kisikabhaikisikijaan, I had my first flip and it was quite a memorable experience! I am thankful to everyone for their immense love and support especially towards my character #love. It means a lot!”

Fans Reactions

One wrote, “Wow first thing is always be special and we are happy for you and yes you deserve lots of love from us and specially your character Love has touch our hearts so Thanks to you for giving us this amazing film and specially loveable LOVE❤️💞”

Another wrote, “What a kick Sidharth TV ka tiger Shroff we can say”

A third user wrote, “You are super talented and you proved it , in this film I almost forget where I’m while seen this flip . I’m so much inspired with your imense talent and hope you that I can see you on big screen more than this time , wish you will play the lead in your upcoming projects . Proud to be a siddharthian .❤️🔥 @thesiddharthnigam”