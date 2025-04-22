Man from Punjab Held for Hoax Threat Against Tiger Shroff

Mumbai police have taken action in a case involving a misleading threat call concerning Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff. A 35-year-old individual from Punjab was detained after allegedly misleading authorities with fabricated information regarding a supposed plan to harm the actor.

The person in question, identified as Manish Kumar Sujinder Singh, reportedly contacted the Mumbai police control room on Monday. He conveyed that a plot was underway involving certain people who, he claimed, had been instructed to attack the actor. The caller further alleged that money and weapons had changed hands to facilitate this act.

Upon receiving the alert, law enforcement began a detailed probe to verify the claims. However, it soon emerged that the information lacked credibility. Authorities determined that the threat was baseless and that there was no genuine danger.

Following the discovery, a formal case was filed at the Khar police station. Investigators coordinated with their counterparts in Punjab, leading to Singh’s detention. The process to bring him to Mumbai for further inquiry is now in motion.

This incident comes amid increased scrutiny over the safety of film personalities. Recently, another incident surfaced involving a separate actor, where a person with psychological issues reportedly issued a threat. That matter is also under police review.

Officials have emphasized that misusing emergency communication channels can lead to serious consequences, especially when it involves high-profile individuals and potential panic. Investigations into Singh’s motive behind the false alarm are ongoing.

Law enforcement continues to monitor all threat inputs seriously and urges the public to report only verified concerns to avoid unnecessary strain on emergency services.