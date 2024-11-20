OPINION: Does Anyone Care About ‘Baaghi 4’?

When the word “Baaghi” pops up in your social media feed, it’s hard not to wonder: do we really need another installment? After the commercial success of the first two films in the Baaghi series, it’s easy to see why the franchise has been milked for what it’s worth. But with the recent announcement of Baaghi 4, led once again by Tiger Shroff, the question arises—does this franchise still have the audience appeal it once did, or is it just another attempt to revive a brand that’s lost its shine?

Tiger Shroff’s Current Box Office Woes

It would be an understatement to say that Tiger Shroff is currently in a tough spot. Aside from his role in Singham Again—a film driven more by its ensemble cast and Ajay Devgn’s character love than by Shroff himself—it has been nearly five years since he delivered a solo box-office hit. His last major success was War in 2019, a film where he shared the spotlight with Hrithik Roshan. Since then, Shroff has found himself struggling to connect with audiences.

One of the primary reasons behind his recent box-office slump could be attributed to his insistence on sticking with a tried-and-true formula that no longer excites viewers. Baaghi 3 was impacted by the onset of COVID-19. However, subsequent films like Heropanti 2, Ganapath, and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan showcased Shroff doing what he’s always done—delivering gravity-defying stunts and slick dance moves. This formula, which once worked wonders, now seems outdated. Today’s audiences are no longer as easily impressed by flashy action sequences that lack a strong narrative or character depth.

Changing Audience Preferences in the Post-COVID Era

The pandemic has reshaped how people consume content, with OTT platforms allowing viewers to access a wide range of quality storytelling from the comfort of their homes. This shift has created an environment where audiences are increasingly selective about what they’re willing to spend money on at the theater. In this new landscape, a film that relies solely on action set-pieces without a compelling story or character development is bound to struggle.

For Tiger Shroff, whose career has largely been built on his physical prowess, this presents a unique challenge. While he’s undeniably talented in terms of stunts and dance, these skills alone are no longer enough to guarantee box-office success. In an era where content is king, even established stars need to innovate to remain relevant. Unfortunately, Shroff’s recent choices suggest that he may still be banking on the same old tricks.

The Overuse of the Same Formula

Tiger Shroff’s action-hero persona worked well in the earlier phases of his career, but the law of diminishing returns has caught up with him. Baaghi, Heropanti, and their sequels largely relied on the same tropes—an indestructible hero who can single-handedly take down dozens of opponents. Initially, this formula was enough to bring in the crowds. But audiences have grown tired of seeing Shroff play the same character over and over again.

The issue isn’t that Shroff lacks talent. On the contrary, he is exceptionally skilled in the action genre, and his dedication to fitness and martial arts is commendable. However, his career appears stuck in a loop where every role feels like a slight variation of the one before. At a time when viewers are increasingly drawn to stories with layers and nuance, it’s hard to justify another Baaghi film that doesn’t seem to bring anything new to the table.

Is There Room for Reinvention?

One potential glimmer of hope is the recently unveiled poster for Baaghi 4, which hints at a darker and perhaps more morally ambiguous character for Shroff. If the film does indeed feature him in a more complex, grey-shaded role, it could mark a refreshing change for both the actor and the franchise. However, the question remains—will this slight tweak be enough to revive interest, or will it just be a case of old wine in a new bottle?

While the Baaghi franchise undoubtedly has brand value and a loyal fanbase, it’s worth asking whether it’s time for both Shroff and the filmmakers to move on. The entertainment landscape is littered with franchises that overstay their welcome, relying too heavily on past successes rather than adapting to changing tastes. If Baaghi 4 ends up being just another rehash of its predecessors, it’s unlikely to do much for Shroff’s career or the franchise’s reputation.

A Lesson to Be Learned from Ananya Panday’s Success

A contrasting example can be seen in Ananya Panday’s recent career moves. Despite her own limitations as an actor, Panday has made strategic choices that align with her strengths while allowing her to explore new dimensions within her comfort zone. The key takeaway here is that a strong script and a capable director can elevate an actor’s performance, even if they are known to have a limited range. For Shroff, who still has a massive fanbase, the answer may lie in collaborating with writers and directors who can challenge him to step outside his comfort zone just about in the realm of possibility.

The Need for Better Collaborations

To regain his box-office appeal, Shroff must focus on diversifying his filmography. The key isn’t necessarily to abandon action films altogether but to explore projects that combine action with stronger narratives and character development. He needs directors who can take his strengths—his physicality, dedication, and screen presence—and channel them into roles that are more than just one-dimensional action heroes.

The best way forward for Shroff might be to mix up his project choices. If he continues to bank solely on franchises like Baaghi, he risks further typecasting himself in roles that audiences are increasingly losing interest in. Instead, exploring genres like thrillers, comedies, or even intense dramas might help him broaden his appeal.

Conclusion: Where Does Tiger Shroff Go from Here?

The upcoming release of Baaghi 4 represents a crucial moment for both the franchise and Tiger Shroff. If the film manages to offer something truly different, it might rekindle the audience’s interest. However, if it sticks to the same old formula, it could end up being another missed opportunity for Shroff to reinvent himself.

While it’s easy to be sceptical about Baaghi 4 given the current state of Shroff’s career, the ball is now in his court. To remain relevant, he needs to take risks and step out of the action-hero box he’s confined himself to. Only time will tell whether Baaghi 4 will be the film that revives his fortunes or simply another chapter in a franchise that has run its course.