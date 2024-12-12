Harnaaz Sandhu Joins Baaghi 4 After Sonam Bajwa, To Make Bollywood Debut With Tiger Shroff

Harnaaz Sandhu became a hot topic on the internet after getting the title of Miss Universe on 12 December 2021. Exactly after three years of victory, the talented model is all set to mark her Bollywood debut with a big franchise, Baaghi 4. After successfully launching Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon, and Ahan Shetty, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment revealed the news of Miss Universe Harnaan joining the cast member for the upcoming thriller.

Sharing the good news and welcoming Harnaaz to Nadiadwala family, Film Producer, Warda Khan S Nadiadwala on her Instagram story and wrote, “From ruling the Miss Universe stage to now dazzling the #BaaghiUniverse! A heartiest welcome to my friend @harnaazsandhu 03 to #Baaghi4 & NGE family.”

Further, Warda shared the director of Baaghi 4 and also the release date of the film and wrote, “#Sajid Nadiadwala’s #Baaghi4. Directed by @nimmaaharsha. Releasing in cinemas on 5 September 2025.”

Earlier, Punjabi actress Sonam Bajwa revealed the news of joining Baaghi 4 after completing the shoot of her debut film.m Housefull 4. Now Harnaaz marks her debut in Bollywood with Baaghi 4 alongside Sonam Bajwa, Tiger Shroff and Sanjay Dutt.

Baaghi 4 is the fourth installment of Baaghi, released in 2016, starring Shraddha Kapoor and Tiger Shroff. The 2nd and 3rd parts were released in 2018 and 2020, respectively. The fourth installment will be released in September 2025 after almost 5 years of break.