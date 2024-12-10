Sonam Bajwa Completes Shoot Of Bollywood Debut Film, Expresses Excitement To Work With Tiger Shroff In Baaghi 4

The talented actress of the Punjabi industry, Sonam Bajwa, has been making headlines with her appearance on-screen in Punjabi films. After successfully winning hearts in the regional films, she is all set to mark her debut in Bollywood with one of the most popular franchises, Housefull, with its fifth edition. It seems she is enjoying the success of her amazing acting skills as she completes her Bollywood debut. Now she is all set for another film.

Sonam took to her Instagram and shared a photo of an action board as the actress began shooting for her second Bollywood film Baaghi 4. The film shoot has yet to begin, but this hints that the shooting will soon begin. Recently, the Punjabi actress revealed completing the shoot of her Bollywood debut, Housefull 5. She also expressed her excitement about working with Tiger Shroff and Sanjay Dutt.

Expressing her feelings Sonam in the caption penned a sweet note and said, “As the shoot for my debut Hindi film Houseful 5 almost comes to an end, I am so honoured to announce that I will continue my journey forward with Sajid Sir & team as I start the shoot of my 2nd Hindi film Baaghi 4 with them!! I am so excited to be a part of Baaghi 4 and looking forward to working with @TigerShroff @SanjayDutt sir and the entire team, I couldn’t be more blessed and thankful. Looking forward to entertaining my fans, audiences and well wishers in films always, see you at the movies.”