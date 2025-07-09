Tiger Shroff completes shooting of ‘Baaghi 4’, says, “I have never shed so much blood for any film”

Bollywood action star Tiger Shroff has completed the shooting of his next film ‘Baaghi 4’ and he shared this big news in a very special way on Instagram. Tiger shared a post holding a clapboard in a shirtless photo and wrote, “And finally it comes to an end… thank you for all your love and allowing this franchise to reach so far. Dont think ive ever bled as much for any film. This ones for you #4 coming soon”.

This post of Tiger has created a stir among the fans, and it is clear that ‘Baaghi 4’ will be a tremendous mix of action and emotions.

‘Baaghi 4’ is being directed by A. Harsha, who is famous for his powerful action and mass entertainers in the South Industry. This is his first Bollywood film, and in this film he has brought a new energy and vision. The film is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, under the banner of whose production house Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, this film is being made.

Apart from Tiger Shroff, Sanjay Dutt will be seen in a strong role in the film. Sonam Bajwa and Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu are also in the lead roles. This action-packed film will be released in theatres on 5 September 2025.

Not much information has been given about the plot of the film, but according to sources, it includes international action teams, stunts and foreign locations. Tiger is going to be seen in an even more raw, real and rugged avatar this time. A glimpse of his hard work and dedication during the shooting is clearly visible in this post.

Tiger Shroff’s ‘Baaghi 4’ is not just going to be a film but an experience, which will be a powerful combination of action, emotion and visual spectacle. Tiger’s hard work and the team’s new thinking can make it the biggest action film of the year.

Stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com for more updates on the latest entertainment news.