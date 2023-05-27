ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Snippets

In Pics: Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actor Siddharth Nigam heads to IIFA

Siddharth Nigam, known for his captivating performances, is all set to make his presence felt at the prestigious International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards held in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, this year

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
27 May,2023 00:35:48
The charming actor Siddharth Nigam, known for his captivating performances, is all set to make his presence felt at the prestigious International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards held in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, this year. The anticipation is at an all-time high as Nigam, who has won hearts with his talent, embarks on this exciting journey.

Siddharth Nigam shares picture as he heads to IIFA

In a delightful display of his enthusiasm, Nigam treated his fans with a candid snapshot from the luxurious confines of his flight to Abu Dhabi. With a smile that could light up the skies, Nigam’s Instagram stories capture the thrill and anticipation of this stellar debut at the IIFA Awards. The glitz and glamour of the event are sure to be amplified with Nigam’s charismatic presence, leaving fans eagerly awaiting his remarkable moments on the prestigious stage.

In Pics: Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actor Siddharth Nigam heads to IIFA 810425

Work Front

One of Nigam’s notable roles came in the form of the young emperor Ashoka in the historical drama series “Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat.” His portrayal of the iconic character received critical acclaim and garnered him immense popularity. Nigam’s ability to bring depth and authenticity to his performances was evident in his portrayal of Ashoka, showcasing his versatility as an actor.

In addition to his television work, Nigam has also made significant contributions to the film industry. His roles in movies like “Dhoom 3” and “Munna Michael” showcased his versatility and range as an actor, further solidifying his presence in the world of cinema.

He was last seen in the show Aladdin-Naam Toh Suna Hoga that earned him immense love from the netizens. However, his debut with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan made his fans nothing but proud.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

