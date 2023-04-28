Scoop: Siddharth Nigam performed stunt scenes in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan without a body double

Siddharth Nigam is the only actor who performed all his stunt scenes in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan without a body double, read

Siddharth Nigam, the talented Bollywood actor, has played a significant role in the highly-anticipated movie of the year, “Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.” His fans were eagerly waiting for the film’s release, and their expectations were met with his mesmerizing acting and high-energy stunts, which left the audience spellbound. Siddharth’s striking appearance in the movie has garnered immense love and appreciation from the viewers.

However, that’s not all, the actor has been showcasing his stellar dance skills on the screen too, with the classic numbers in the movie. Nigam shares the screen with biggest superstars from the country, Salman Khan and Venkatest Daggubati being on the top. Nigam earlier shared onscreen space with Aamir Khan in the movie Dhoom 3.

Speaking of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, the audience has been treated to a plethora of action-packed scenes in the recently released movie, showcasing the athletic prowess and sculpted physique of none other than Siddharth – an actor known for his impressive gymnastic skills. His social media accounts are a testament to his commitment towards executing exhilarating stunts with finesse. Unsurprisingly, the film has been making waves at the box office, thanks to the cast and the expertly crafted sequences. Siddharth’s display of his physical prowess and skill in executing stunts has left the viewers in awe, establishing him as a force to be reckoned with in the realm of action cinema.

According to reports stated in Koi Moi, it’s been confirmed that Siddharth Nigam has performed all his stunts by himself. The actor showcased his pro gymnastic skills in the film without using a body double! Isn’t that grand?