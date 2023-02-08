Salman Khan, the Bollywood superstar, confirmed the completion of his forthcoming film “Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan” on Wednesday.

Salman took to his official Instagram and Twitter accounts to share the movie update and wrote, “#KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan shooting complete … #eid2023.”



About Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Movie

The Hindi-language action film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is directed by Farhad Samji and produced by Salman Khan Films. Salman Khan, Venkatesh, Wazahat Raj, Pooja Hegde, and Jagapathi Babu lead in the film, which also has an ensemble supporting cast. It will be released on April 21, 2023, coinciding with Eid.

