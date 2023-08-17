Farhan Akhtar opens up Don 3 casting, hails Ranveer Singh

Farhan Akhtar has officially announced the highly anticipated film “Don 3,” along with the revelation of the new lead hero. Just last week, the director unveiled the first look of Ranveer Singh as the new Don, igniting a frenzy on the internet. Fans were thrilled by Singh’s charismatic style and captivating mannerisms, quickly becoming convinced that he’s the perfect fit for the role. However, some netizens expressed uncertainty about his casting, considering the iconic performances of the character by Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan. Farhan Akhtar has now addressed these concerns while also shedding light on the upcoming film’s shooting schedule.

In an exclusive conversation with BBC Asian Network, the director discussed the decision to cast Ranveer Singh as the new Don. He revealed that Singh shared a mixture of excitement and nervousness about stepping into the formidable shoes of both Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan. Akhtar pointed out that a similar emotional journey occurred when Shah Rukh Khan took on the role, replacing the legendary Amitabh Bachchan as Don. Farhan expressed his anticipation for the project, stating, “I’m really looking forward to getting it going. Ranveer is amazing for the part. He’s excited and understandably nervous about stepping into such big shoes.” as quoted by Pink Villa.

Highlighting Ranveer Singh’s suitability for the iconic role, Farhan emphasized the significance of an actor infusing their unique style and flair into the character. He praised Singh’s abundant charisma and creativity, expressing confidence in his ability to excel.

Farhan also acknowledged his responsibility in ensuring that the script and film align with his vision. Sharing more insights into the film’s progress, Farhan Akhtar disclosed that the shooting for “Don 3” is scheduled to commence in January 2025.