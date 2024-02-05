Farhan Denies Don 3 Plans

There were some reports that Farhan Akhtar’s Don 3 was ready to take off .

A source reportedly told Bollywood Hungama, “The film is currently in the casting stage. It’s 100% true that the pre-production of Don 3 will commence next month. The team will then start shooting the film from August this year. There were surprising twists in the first two Don movies. Similarly, it is said that Don 3 too will have some surprises in store for the audience.”

When I approached Farhan he confirmed that this report was a “hundred percent untrue.”

On further probing, a source close to the project revealed, “Don 3 is far from going on the floors. The pre-production will start only when the script is complete, and not next month.”

When pressed to provide a date for the commencement of shooting, the source confided, “I don’t think it is happening any time this year.”

Farhan Akhtar is a multi-talented actor, director, writer and filmmaker. His creative and good work has often become the talk of the town. And Don 3 is undoubtedly one of the most awaited sequel films in Bollywood.