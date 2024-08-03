Finally after a 2-year delay, Wamiqa Gabbi starrer ‘Tabaah’ finds a release date

One of the most sought-after talents currently on the block is none other than actor Wamiqa Gabbi. The actor, who made a huge impact with her role as a mute girl in the show, Mai has gone on to star in multiple films and web shows ever since that has put her in the bigger leagues.

Her performances in shows like Jubilee, Charlie Chopra & The Mystery of Solang Valley; and in the film, Khufiya has gone to impress the critics and viewers alike. Now, apart from having several films in her kitty that are up for release soon, one film of hers is finally finding a release date, after much delay.

Wamiqa Gabbi co-stars Parmish Verma, who is also the director in the film, Tabaah. The film was initially set for a release almost two years ago but kept getting delayed for various reasons. However, this tragic love story has finally found a release date and Gabbi herself seemed to be really excited about it.

Posting about it, she captioned, ‘Finally, after 2 years, #Tabaah is releasing on 18th October, 2024 :)’

While writing so, Gabbir also shared the teaser of the film which seems to be showcasing quite a journey for the protagonists. Verma, apart from playing the male lead has also produced and directed the film, while it is written by Gurjing Maan.

Apart from this, Gabbi will also be seen in films like Genie and the Varun Dhawan-led, Baby John.