Movies | News

For Pushpa A Large Budget Being Set Aside For Oscar Promotion By Subhash K Jha

Now one hears that the makers of the Allu Arjun franchise Pushpa 2: The Rule are setting aside a large chunk of the film’s budget for Oscar-related promotional activities in Los Angeles in December 2024-January 2025.

Author: Subhash K Jha
20 Oct,2023 13:03:41
For Pushpa A Large Budget Being Set Aside For Oscar Promotion By Subhash K Jha 862940

Lobbying for, and promotional activities leading to the Oscars is no longer a prerogative of firstworld countries.

India has learnt after Rajamouli’s RRR that to be noticed for the Oscars the film’s team has to go all out in Los Angeles months prior to the event.

A prominent source from the RRR team divulged to this writer, “I don’t know how much exactly they spent on lobbying for the Oscars. But it was close to 30-40 crore rupees. And that’s a moderate estimate.The song Naatu naatu , for example, was pushed for the Oscars like a global anthem. The amount of attention it got embarrassed even its composer M M Keeravani.”

Now one hears that the makers of the Allu Arjun franchise Pushpa 2: The Rule are setting aside a large chunk of the film’s budget for Oscar-related promotional activities in Los Angeles in December 2024-January 2025.

A source from Hyderabad informs, “Allu Arjun wants to target Pushpa 2 at the Oscars. He wants it to be bigger than RRR globally. No expenses will be spared.”

Allu Arjun’s sequel to the global blockbuster Pushpa has been in the making for nearly two years.The delay, if we may call it that considering the scale of the film, has to do entirely with audiences’ expectations.

When the first Pushpa film was released in 2021 it came with zero expectations, at least for audiences in the North who were only familiar with Allu Arjun’s work through his badly dubbed Telugu-to-Hindi films, suddenly awoke to the birth of superstar, Pushpa The Rise was the surprise blockbuster of 2021. Now, the audiences want everything to be bigger, more in-your-face spectacular in the sequel.

Recently the shooting Pushpa 2 came to a halt. Here is why.

A source close to the project in Hyderabad shares, “They are looking at fine-tuning the script, adding action scenes if required. Hence the brief postponement. The director Sukumar wants to ensure that the sequel lives up to audiences’ expectations.”

About The Author
Subhash K Jha

Subhash K. Jha is a veteran Indian film critic, journalist based in Patna, Bihar. He is currently film critic with leading daily The Times of India, Firstpost, Deccan chronicle and DNA News, besides TV channels Zee News and News18 India.

Comment Box

Related Post

Jawan To Have A Smashing Opening: India’s Top Trade Pundits Predict 848855
SRK’s Jawan To Have A Smashing Opening: India’s Top Trade Pundits Predict
Catch a glimpse into A Day of the Pushpa Superstar, Allu Arjun on THIS Global platform- CAN NOT MISS! 846956
Catch a glimpse into A Day of the Pushpa Superstar, Allu Arjun on THIS Global platform- CAN NOT MISS!
Here's how the stardom of Allu Arjun made Pushpa a viral phenomenon 809819
Here’s how the stardom of Allu Arjun made Pushpa a viral phenomenon
The viral look of Pushpa Raj from Pushpa 2 The Rule is creating examples of its popularity 809567
The viral look of Pushpa Raj from Pushpa 2 The Rule is creating examples of its popularity
Allu Arjun activates Pushpa mode at airport, see swag video 789180
Allu Arjun activates Pushpa mode at airport, see swag video
Pushpa Impossible: Pushpa and her nemesis Dharam Raidhan’s wife Vasundhara in a face off 763143
Pushpa Impossible: Will Devi be able to save Pushpa and their daughters from the kidnappers?

Latest Stories

Bhagya Lakshmi update: Malishka confesses her murderous intentions to Lakshmi 862938
Bhagya Lakshmi update: Malishka confesses her murderous intentions to Lakshmi
Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar visited the Pracheen Hanuman Temple in Patna ahead of the grand release of their film 12th Fail next week, October 27th 862932
Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar visited the Pracheen Hanuman Temple in Patna ahead of the grand release of their film 12th Fail next week, October 27th
I would like more and more people to watch Ganapath: A Hero is Born: Vikas Bahl 862904
I would like more and more people to watch Ganapath: A Hero is Born: Vikas Bahl
Bigg Boss 17 update: Neil Bhatt and Vicky Jain's explosive clash 862901
Bigg Boss 17 update: Neil Bhatt and Vicky Jain’s explosive clash
Check this out: Meet’s Ashi Singh shares her fitness routine! 862896
Check this out: Meet’s Ashi Singh shares her fitness routine!
Dream Girl 2 On Netflix By Subhash K Jha 862893
Dream Girl 2 On Netflix By Subhash K Jha
Read Latest News