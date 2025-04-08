‘Gehraiyaan’ actor Dhairya Karwa Ties the Knot in a Private Ceremony in Jaipur

Actor Dhairya Karwa, known for his selective roles in films and digital series, recently got married in a close-knit ceremony held in Jaipur on April 7, 2025. The wedding, attended only by immediate family and friends, was kept under wraps until the couple’s first pictures surfaced online, offering a glimpse into their understated yet traditional celebration.

Dhairya, who has previously worked in projects like Uri: The Surgical Strike, 83, and Gehraiyaan, has maintained a relatively low profile off-screen. His wedding reflected a similar sentiment—personal, intimate, and rooted in cultural traditions. While details about his partner remain undisclosed, what stood out was the simplicity and grace of the entire setup.

The bride wore a customary red ensemble, featuring classic embroidery and minimal embellishments. She paired her outfit with handpicked jewellery pieces that included a maang teeka, a matha patti, and a passa, steering clear of elaborate styling. Her look was completed with natural-toned makeup and traditional elements that emphasized authenticity over grandeur.

Dhairya complemented the wedding attire in a white sherwani, keeping his look classic. He wore a turban that matched the bride’s outfit in tone, lending visual harmony to the couple’s overall appearance. The design of his turban hinted at a regional influence, possibly paying homage to the local culture of Rajasthan.

Having made a gradual mark in the entertainment world, Dhairya continues to be mindful of his career choices. His marriage, celebrated quietly, marks a new phase in his personal journey. While fans await more glimpses from the wedding, the couple’s decision to keep things private has been widely appreciated.