5 Years of Ananya Panday: From ‘Student of the Year 2’ to ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ – a journey on the rise

It is incredible to think that actor Ananya Panday, who seemed like just having entered the industry has actually completed five fruitful years. Time flies, indeed!

The lady made her debut with the candy-flossy film, Student of the Year 2 and it wouldn’t be unfair to say that she wasn’t subjected to immense flak. Debuting at a time, when the nepotism debate was at its peak, Panday was subjected to a tough road ahead.

And as she completes a great five years today, her ardent fans and fanpages went on to celebrate that with a series of videos and image edits.

The actress being gracious and thankful went on to share the same in her stories as well, thus celebrating 5 years of Ananya Panday-

As mentioned earlier, the road hasn’t been easy for Panday, who would continue to receive critical flak and social media trolling consistently as she went on to appear in film after another. However, the past few projects have been rather encouraging, where her performances in films like Gehraiyaan and Kho Gaye Hum Kahan led her to attain a lot of critical acclaim, especially with the latter.

Now she is, in fact, stronger than ever having several interesting projects lined up ahead in the form of Bad Newz (cameo), Control, Shankara and her much-anticipated web series debut, Call Me Bae on Amazon Prime Video.