Raghav Juyal, Kritika Kamra & Dhairya Karwa open up on the historic moment of 3D projection at clock tower

Mumbai’s iconic David Sassoon Library’s clock tower was the centre of all attention on Friday evening as ZEE5 held a captivating 3D projection of its just-released mystery thriller ‘Gyaarah Gyaarah’. Mumbaikars were in for a spectacular surprise as the multilingual storyteller enthralled commuters and bystanders with a sneak peek into the highly anticipated mystery drama. A collaboration between Guneet Monga’s Sikhya Entertainment and Karan Johar’s Dharmatic Entertainment, ‘Gyaarah Gyaarah’ is directed by Umesh Bisht and stars the powerhouse trio of Raghav Juyal, Kritika Kamra and Dhairya Karwa.

Known for its Victorian Gothic architecture, the David Sassoon Library is an integral part of Mumbai’s heritage. The showcase which took place on the day of the show’s launch, 9th August, offered a visually stunning preview of the series, bringing its time-bending narrative to life against the backdrop of one of Mumbai’s most historic landmarks. This takeover by ZEE5 is a testament to the brand’s vision to entertain and engage diverse audiences through concerted high-impact initiatives. Before the 3D showcase, ZEE5 had held a high-octane trailer launch and a power-packed special screening for industry stalwarts and cinephiles.

Leveraging the creative brilliance and expertise of both Sikhya Entertainment and Dharmatic Entertainment, Gyaarah Gyaarah has opened to rave reviews. In a bid to meet the massive audience anticipation for the show, ZEE5 dropped all 8 episodes of the mystery thriller on 8th August at 11:11pm. Friday has already seen elevated audience engagement on ZEE5, drawing increased viewership for the show. The much-awaited show is a strong step forward in solidifying the homegrown streaming platform’s leadership in India’s OTT ecosystem.

Gyaarah Gyaarah, starring Raghav Juyal, Kritika Kamra and Dhairya Karwa follows the story of Yug Arya (Raghav Juyal), a young police officer in the present day (2016), who discovers a mysterious communication link with Shaurya Anthwal (Dhairya Karwa), a senior detective from the 1990s through a mysterious walkie talkie. The main hook of this temporal mystery is Vamika Rawat (Kritika Kamra), once mentored by Shaurya before his mysterious disappearance, and now guiding Yug in the present. As Shaurya and Yug collaborate to solve cold cases across time, they unknowingly set off a chain of events that alters the course of history. With each tick of the clock, ‘Gyaarah Gyaarah’ peels the layers of mysteries where past and present collide, leaving viewers questioning the very fabric of time itself.

Raghav Juyal shared his excitement, “Finally, the wait is over! All of us are super excited for the premiere of ‘Gyaarah Gyaarah’ on ZEE5. This show is unlike anything I’ve ever been a part of, and I can’t wait for audiences to experience it. The Clock Tower event at David Sassoon Library was mind-blowing. Seeing our story come to life through cutting-edge 3D projection mapping on this historic building was the perfect way to announce the arrival of the series on ZEE5. I urge everyone to binge-watch the show right away. Trust me, you’re in for a wild ride through time and it is going to be your best investment this weekend”.

Kritika Kamra mentioned, “We are so excited that ‘Gyaarah Gyaarah’ has finally dropped on ZEE5, and I’ve started believing in the magic of 11:11! The 3D projection at the David Sassoon Library’s clock tower was such a proud moment for all of us. It was thrilling to see the magic of Gyaarah Gyaarah come alive via 3D projection, lights, sound and drama. It’s a great start, drawing attention to this iconic landmark and giving everyone a glimpse of the adventure that lies ahead. I can’t wait for everyone to experience ‘Gyaarah Gyaarah’ on ZEE5”.

Dhairya Karwa added, “Three police officers, two time zones, and one thrilling experience! ‘Gyaarah Gyaarah’ has finally made its way to the fans. What sets our show apart is how it explores the ripple effects of our actions across decades. The 3D projection at David Sassoon Library wasn’t just a visual treat; it was a ‘jhalak’ of how exciting and extravagant our show is. I believe ‘Gyaarah Gyaarah’ will hit you on multiple levels – it’s a gripping mystery, a thought-provoking drama, and a fresh take on the concept of time. So, get ready to say ‘Kya baat hai!’ because this series will keep you guessing until the very end”.

The show currently streams on Zee5 India.