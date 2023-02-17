Raj Kapoor is one of the most loved and legendary personalities that we have had in the Hindi entertainment industry. The man is truly hailed and rated by many as one of the best-ever in the Indian entertainment industry and that’s why, come what may, any and every update coming from his end is loved by one and all. He’s the Pioneer member of the Kapoor family of Bollywood and no wonder, we are entirely in awe of him.

After Raj Kapoor as well, the entire Kapoor clan have done incredibly well to take forward the legacy of the Kapoor family and well, we love it. So, what’s the latest update coming from their end? Well, as per the latest media reports in Economic Times ladies and gentlemen, Godrej Properties have reportedly acquired Raj Kapoor’s bungalow in Mumbai’s famous Chembur area. The news comes as a major update for all Raj Kapoor fans as for the longest time, that bungalow has been synonymous with his fan following and stardom.

