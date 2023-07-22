ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | News

The Immortal Mukesh-Raj Kapoor Dost-Voice Partnership, Nitin Mukesh Speaks

Raj Kapoor and Mukesh were very close friends. So close that when Mukesh suddenly passed away in Detroit during a concert with Lataji, and when the news reached Raj Kapoor he burst into tears and said, “I’ve lost my voice.”

Author: Subhash K Jha
22 Jul,2023 10:48:04
The Immortal Mukesh-Raj Kapoor Dost-Voice Partnership, Nitin Mukesh Speaks 836129

The only superstar-singer partnership to rival Mukesh’s ghost voicing with Raj Kapoor was that of Rajesh Khanna and Kishore Kumar. However RK and KK were not friends in real life.

Raj Kapoor and Mukesh were very close friends. So close that when Mukesh suddenly passed away in Detroit during a concert with Lataji, and when the news reached Raj Kapoor he burst into tears and said, “I’ve lost my voice.”

Recalls Nitin Mukesh, “Raj Uncle was very close to us.In fact when I was off to a boarding school in London it was Raj Uncle and Krishna Aunty who came to the airport to see me off. He had the right to drop in at any time in our home with Krishna Aunty, and we would all be excited to see them. Back the we lived in a one-room flat on Napean Sea Road. Raj Uncle would drop in at 3 am and the entire neighbourhood would know THE Raj Kapoor had come to meet his dear friend Mukesh Chand…that’s what Raj Uncle called my father. Raj Uncle would be very distressed to see his dear friend living in such humble conditions. But my father was like that only.Saadgi(simplicity) was his nature.He did not believe in any kind of ostentation and always taught us ,his children to value human relationships over money.”

Raj Kapoor’s association with Mukesh dated back to the 1950s. Interestingly in Mehboob Khan’s Andaz released in 1949, Mukesh sang for Dilip Kumar while Raj Kapoor’s ghost voice was Mohammed Rafi.

Recalls Nitin Mukesh, “Most of Raj Uncle’s songs were sung by my father. But beyond their inseparable association on screen, they were friends for life.And that friendship was handed down to me and Chintu(Rishi Kapoor).In Raj Uncle’s Mera Naam Joker when Chintu was 14, I sang that snatch of a song ‘With A Cheer, Not A Tear’ for him . However my father also sang a song Teetar ke do aage teetar for Chintu in Mera Naam Joker. So Chintu insisted he sang my father’s song first. But I confirmed with Raj Uncle and he told me my song was recorded and filmed first.”

About being compared unfavourably with his father Nitin Mukesh sighs, “All my life I suffered for these unfair comparisons with my father. People would compare my singing with him when the fact is, I never tried to copy him. How could I be like him? There was only one Mukesh , like there was only one Kishore Kumar. Even Amit Kumar(Kishore’s son) suffered from these unnecessary comparisons with his father.”

About The Author
Subhash K Jha

Subhash K. Jha is a veteran Indian film critic, journalist based in Patna, Bihar. He is currently film critic with leading daily The Times of India, Firstpost, Deccan chronicle and DNA News, besides TV channels Zee News and News18 India.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
'RAJAS' of cinema, not 'RAAJneeti: Celebrated Actors Who Failed In Politics 792341
‘RAJAS’ of cinema, not ‘RAAJ’neeti: Celebrated Actors Who Failed In Politics
Zeenat Aman opens up about her relationship with Raj Kapoor, read details 777199
Zeenat Aman opens up about her relationship with Raj Kapoor, read details
Godrej Properties acquires Raj Kapoor's bungalow in Mumbai's Chembur area 773554
Godrej Properties acquires Raj Kapoor’s bungalow in Mumbai’s Chembur area
Janhvi Kapoor Talks About Rajesh Khanna Being The ‘Man’ For Every Girl; Check Here
When Esmayeel Replaced Rajesh-Shabana With Shashi-Raakhee Overnight
After Rajesh Khanna, Amitabh, Shah Rukh, Kartik Aaryan Becomes Fourth Actor To Break The Wall Of Nepotism
Latest Stories
Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani…. Will Be Shown To Adi Chopra First 836136
Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani…. Will Be Shown To Adi Chopra First
Meet spoiler: Sumeet saves Shlok from Raunak’s goons 836128
Meet spoiler: Sumeet saves Shlok from Raunak’s goons
Tara Sutaria Out For Vacation With Sister Pia Sutaria; See Pics 835640
Tara Sutaria Out For Vacation With Sister Pia Sutaria; See Pics
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Ranbir fills Prachi’s hairline with sindoor 836114
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Ranbir fills Prachi’s hairline with sindoor
Love means sharing an eternal bond with a soul: Guneet Sharma 835820
Love means sharing an eternal bond with a soul: Guneet Sharma
Shruti Haasan Flaunts Gothic Vibes In Printed Mini Dress And Bold Red Lips 835643
Shruti Haasan Flaunts Gothic Vibes In Printed Mini Dress And Bold Red Lips
Read Latest News