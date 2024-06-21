Good News: Farhan Akhtar confirms both ‘Don 3’ & ‘Jee Le Zaraa’ are surely happening

June 18, 2024, was a special day for filmmaker Farhan Akhtar, as his film, Lakshya completed twenty years – and it continues to be remembered as a film that never got its due at the time of the release but received a lot of love later over the years.

Talking about the film and several other moments in a conversation with Pinkvilla, Akhtar was pounded with not one but two million-dollar questions that seemingly did not have certainty for a while. When will Don 3 release and the bigger question – is Jee Le Zaraa happening?

Aware about the same, Akhtar had some good news in store for everyone. Akhtar confirmed that they begin film Don 3 next year and he is looking forward to it. He also addressed Jee Le Zaraa saying how that will be another film he is directing. He mentioned that it has been a while since he directed a film and he can’t complain be has enjoyed being a part of some wonderful films.

When asked if he, himself has locked the dates for the shoot, he laughed responding that it isn’t just about his dates but there are many people involved and those dates need to match as well. Ending on the best note possible, Akhtar confirmed saying that everyone will definitely see these two films from him as a director.

For the uninitiated, Don 3 has roped in to star Ranveer Singh and Kiara Advani in lead roles while Jee Le Zaraa has assembled a dream female actors trio in the form of Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.