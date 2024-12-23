Hania Aamir Wants To Visit Rumoured Boyfriend Badshah’s Hometown, Chandigarh

Pakistani actress Hania Aamir, known for her vivacious personality and stellar performances, recently shared her favourite destination in India and the culinary delights she wishes to explore. Speaking during an engaging episode of The Dubai Journey with host Rannvijay Singha, Hania’s confessions have left fans buzzing.

The actress revealed that Chandigarh tops her list of places to visit in India. When asked why she chose the city, Hania candidly admitted her reason was linked to her rumoured connection with Indian rapper Badshah, who hails from Chandigarh. This revelation added an intriguing twist to the conversation, sparking further curiosity about their rumoured association.

Hania didn’t stop at destinations; she also discussed her love for food and the platters she looks forward to enjoying in India. The actress expressed her excitement about experiencing Indian cuisine, known for its diverse and rich flavors. While she didn’t name specific dishes, her enthusiasm highlighted her appreciation for the country’s culinary heritage.

The episode also delved into Hania’s rise to fame, tracing her journey from her beginnings on TikTok to becoming an international sensation. The actress shared anecdotes about her celebrity friendships, her fond memories of Bollywood, and even recreated some iconic dialogues. Her energy and charm made the episode a delightful experience for viewers.

Hailed as “Rawalpindi ki jaan,” Hania’s candid nature and relatable persona have won her millions of admirers. Her fun-filled ride through Dubai, packed with laughter and heartfelt moments, further cemented her reputation as a beloved star in the entertainment world.