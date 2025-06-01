Heeramandi Fame Sharmin Segal And Her Husband Aman Mehta Become Parents, Welcome Baby Boy

Sharmin Segal, who became a well-known name in the entertainment business after her appearance on the hit web show Heeramandi, has embarked on a new journey of parenthood with her husband Aman Mehta as the couple welcomed their first child, a baby boy. With the good news surfacing online, she has yet again become the talk of the town.

Journalist Vickey Lalwani broke out this news on his Instagram handle as the actress has not shared any details about her personal life yet. However, the good news is undoubtedly a joyous moment for her and her family. According to the revelations by the journalist, the actress welcomed her first child, a baby boy, on 28 May 2025.

Sharmin is popular filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s niece, and she appeared in his web show Heeramandi on Netflix, portraying the role of Alamzeb in the period drama. The actress made her debut in 2019 with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Malaal. Before acting, she worked as assistant director with Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Sharmin is the daughter of Bela Bhansali Segal, who is a film editor, and Deepak Segal, who is content head of Applause Entertainment.

Sharmin Segal tied the knot with Aman Mehta, who is the Executive Director at Torrent Pharmaceuticals, in a private ceremony in Italy in November 2023. She moved to Ahmedabad with her husband after marriage, but for the last few months she has been living in Mumbai. As per the reports, the whole Bhansali family, including Sharmin, Aman, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, her parents, Deepak and Bela Bhansali Segal, are happy with the arrival of the baby boy.