‘Heeramandi’ fame Sharmin Segal is pregnant

Sharmin Segal, daughter of filmmakers Bela and Deepak Segal and niece to director Sanjay Leela Bhansali, is set to welcome her first child. The actor, who gained attention through her performance in Heeramandi, is currently in Mumbai, preparing for the baby’s arrival.

Sharmin tied the knot with Aman Mehta, executive director at Torrent Pharmaceuticals, in 2023. Post marriage, she relocated to Ahmedabad but has returned to her hometown as the due date approaches. The news of her pregnancy has brought excitement across the Segal and Bhansali households.

Known for maintaining a low profile, Sharmin’s personal milestone comes shortly after her professional breakthrough. She featured as Alamzeb in Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s debut streaming series, which premiered on Netflix on May 1 last year. The role introduced her to a wider digital audience and marked a turning point in her career.

Aman Mehta, a prominent name in the pharmaceutical world, and Sharmin have maintained a relatively private life since their marriage. However, close friends and family have shared that the couple is looking forward to stepping into parenthood together. Relatives on both sides are reportedly overjoyed at the development.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who has often spoken warmly about his bond with Sharmin, is said to be closely involved and present during this phase. Sources close to the family say that both grandparents-to-be, Deepak and Bela Segal, are spending time with Sharmin as she gets ready for motherhood.

While there has been no formal announcement from Sharmin or Aman on social media, those familiar with the family suggest that preparations are in full swing. The family is expected to make a formal statement once the baby arrives.

The development adds a personal chapter to what has been a professionally busy year for Bhansali and his production company. As fans await updates from Sharmin, the film and media fraternity have begun extending warm wishes to the couple privately.

With the baby expected soon, celebrations are already underway in both Ahmedabad and Mumbai, as loved ones prepare to welcome the newest member of the family.