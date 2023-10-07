Movies | News

Here’s Why Allu Arjun Said No To Jawaan

After Pushpa: The Rise, Allu Arjun wants to further consolidate his position as a pan-India star in the sequel to Pushpa.

Author: Subhash K Jha
07 Oct,2023 17:37:51
Not too many know this. But Allu Arjun was offered a role in the Shah Rukh Khan vehicle Jawaan.

Allu declined the offer, with good reason.The role that Allu was offered was eventually done by Sanjay Dutt in Jawan.

Says a source from Hyderabad, “Director Atlee was keen to bring a big Southern star into the pre-climax sequence in Jawaan. But after Pushpaa: The Rise, Arjun was not keen on a cameo appearance in a Shah Rukh Khan starrer. This is where Sanjay Dutt sportingly stepped in,”

After Pushpa: The Rise, Allu Arjun wants to further consolidate his position as a pan-India star in the sequel to Pushpa. No effort is being spared to give the gloss and sophistication to the sequel comparable with international cinema.

Recently, after watching the movie Jawan, the Telugu actor Allu Arjun also reviewed it. He took to Twitter or X to heap praises on not only Shah Rukh and director Atlee, but also the ensemble cast, including Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi, as well as Deepika Padukone, who is seen in an extended cameo. Earlier actors such as Mahesh Babu and Anupam Kher, among many others, had gushed over Shah Rukh as they reviewed Jawan.

Allu lauded Shah Rukh for ‘charming the whole of India and beyond with his swag’. He tweeted, “Biggg congratulations to the whole team of JAWAN for this mammoth blockbuster. Warm regards to the entire cast, technicians, crew and producers of Jawan. Shah Rukh Khan garu’s (brother’s) massiest avatar ever,

charming the whole of India and beyond with his swag. Truly happy for you sir, we prayed this for you…”
In response, SRK tweeted, “Thank you so much my man. So kind of you for the love and prayers. And when it comes to swag and ‘The Fire’ himself praises me… wow… it has made my day!!! Feeling Jawan twice all over now!!! I must admit I must have learnt something from you as I had seen Pushpa thrice in three days!!! Big hug to you and will come and give you one personally as soon as possible. Keep swagging!!! Love you.”

About The Author
Subhash K Jha

Subhash K. Jha is a veteran Indian film critic, journalist based in Patna, Bihar. He is currently film critic with leading daily The Times of India, Firstpost, Deccan chronicle and DNA News, besides TV channels Zee News and News18 India.

