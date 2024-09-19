Himesh Reshammiya’s father & music director, Vipin Reshammiya passes away

The day began with a piece of sad news coming in as popular music director, Himesh Reshammiya’s father, Vipin Reshammiya passed away on September 18, 2024 ag the age of 87.

Mr. Vipin Reshammiya was a celebrated music director himself, who had quite a career to look back at.

The Reshammiya family went on to share a heartfelt statement confirming, “It is with profound grief that we announce the peaceful passing of our beloved father, Shri Vipin Reshammiya on 18th September, 2024. A kind soul with a heart full of love, his presence lit up the lives of all who knew him. He leaves behind a legacy of kindness, wisdom, cherished memories and timeless music.”

His last rites are scheduled for today at 11:30 am at Oshiwara Crematorium in Mumbai.

A report suggested that Mr. Reshammiya passed away at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, where he had been receiving treatment for breathing difficulties and health complications.

Vipin not only played the role of Himesh’s father but also served as his mentor. In an interview, he expressed how proud he was of Himesh’s musical abilities from a young age. This pride led Vipin to set aside his own aspirations of becoming a music director, dedicating himself to nurturing Himesh’s talent instead.

Vipin had composed music for one of Salman Khan’s movies, which is where Salman first encountered Himesh and was captivated by his music. This meeting became a turning point for Himesh, who then got his big break as a music composer for Salman’s film Pyar Kiya To Darna Kya, with Salman playing a key role in guiding his career forward.