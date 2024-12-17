Exclusive: Navneet Nishan to feature in Himesh Reshammiya’s Badass Ravi Kumar

Seasoned actress Navneet Nishan who was recently seen in the Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt starrer film Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaanii and the recent web series Chamak on Sony LIV, will be seen in the upcoming Himesh Reshammiya film Badass Ravi Kumar. The film will be part of the The Xpose franchise, with Badass Ravi Kumar being a spin-off from Himesh’s iconic character of Ravi Kumar from The Xpose, which was an action cum musical entertainer.

Badass Ravi Kumar will also have South sensation Prabhu Deva being part of the cast. The film will be directed by Keith Gomes.

We now hear of Navneet being a part of the film.

As per a reliable source, “Navneet shot for the film in Oman, and will play the mother of Himesh.”

When contacted, Navneet confirmed that she will be seen in the film. Talking about Himesh, Navneet said, “I want to add that in all these years, I have never seen such a generous producer like Himesh. In mid 90s, I had done a hit TV soap called Andaz with him, and even then he was the best paymaster. So after decades, I worked with him again and realised that he has become such a wonderful person. In fact, when my schedule was over in Muscat, he and his wife insisted that I take a vacation. So I stayed for three more days and enjoyed the city of Muscat all thanks to Himesh and his wonderful wife Sonia.”

The poster of Badass Ravi Kumar was released last year, and the film is slated to release soon. Earlier, there was news of it seeing a Dussehra 2024 release, but fresh updates on the release are expected.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.