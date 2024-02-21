Iconic radio presenter Ameen Sayani dies at 91

Ameen Sayani, the legendary presenter of the iconic show “Binaca Geet Mala,” passed away on Tuesday of a heart attack. He was 91. The news was confirmed by his son, Rajil Sayani, who revealed that his father breathed his last at the HN Reliance Hospital in Mumbai, after battling a sudden heart ailment.

Born in 1932, Ameen hailed from a family deeply rooted in literature and language. His upbringing was steeped in an environment where words held profound significance. Assisting his mother, Kulsum Sayani, in editing the fortnightly journal “Rahber,” which was a brainchild of none other than Mahatma Gandhi, instilled in him a profound appreciation for communication and expression. Additionally, his brother, the distinguished English broadcaster Hamid Sayani, further enriched the family’s legacy in the realm of broadcasting.

Ameen’s illustrious career in radio commenced in 1951 when he embarked on his journey with Radio Ceylon. However, it was his magnum opus, “Binaca Geet Mala,” that etched his name into the annals of broadcasting history. What started as a modest 30-minute program on Radio Ceylon quickly escalated into a national sensation during the 1950s. Despite undergoing various name changes over the years—from Binaca Geetmala to Hit Parade and Cibaca Geetmala—the essence of the show remained unaltered.

