‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ actor Tamayo Perry killed in shark attack

Coming in as a shocking piece of news, actor and surfing instructor, Tamayo Perry has passed away after being attacked by a shark while surfing in Hawaii. Perry played one of the buccaneers in Pirates of the Caribbean: Stranger Tides, the fourth film of the franchise.

Perry, apart from being an actor was also a professional surfer with over ten years of experience. In a blurb on the Oahu Surfing Experience, where he was an instructor, he described his experiences surfing “the world’s deadliest wave”. “This small time island boy can bang it out with the world’s best,” he wrote.

He also said that several years ago, he was involved in “a freak accident that turned into a near-fatal experience”. Apart from his roles in the Pirates film, Perry also acted in several projects that include Hawaii Five-O. Blue Crush, and Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle.

About the aforementioned incident that led to his killing, the 49-year old died on a Sunday afternoon, which was confirmed by the Honolulu’s emergency services. The team arrived at the Malaekahana Beach around 13:00 local time. However, Perry was pronounced dead by the paramedics after being brought to the shore by a jet ski.

Acting Honolulu Ocean Safety chief Kurt Lager said Perry was “a lifeguard loved by all”, adding that he was well known on Oahu’s north shore as well as around the world. “Tamayo’s personality was infectious, and as much as people loved him, he loved everyone else more.”

He added: “Our condolences go out to Tamayo’s family.”

May his soul rest in peace.