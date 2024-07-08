Is Triptii Dimri turning into a bold queen in Bollywood?

Actor Triptii Dimri is on that career high that might be envious to many where the consistent fandom and meteoric rise she has been on since her appearance in the mega blockbuster film, Animal back in December 2023.

Now all set and rolling with her next film, Bad Newz that is up for release next week, Dimri is once again raising eyeballs and getting everyone’s attention with her oomph and hotness quotient in the stills from the film.

On the one hand, the song Tauba Tauba is trending on Instagram and while that is mainly because of Vicky Kaushal’s killer moves, Dimri did make her presence felt in the song by being as ravishing as always.

Another song from the film, Janam is all set to be releasing tomorrow but the one still from the film has created instant interest.

While this still is indeed sensuous, Dimri has lately managed to prove her hotness quotient by doing an array of photoshoots for multiple publications and otherwise.

Dimri isn’t new to the industry where she has managed to garner immense acclaim for her roles in films like Bulbul and Qala in the recent past.

However, it seems that the actress is currently on a streak to prove that while she is a fantastic actress, she can be bold and vivacious as well.

Firing on all cylinders, Dimri’s oomph quotient certainly puts her into the category of being versatile not just with her acting chops but having the looks as well.

Whether or not this is intentional, Dimri is certainly turning into a bold queen in Bollywood, and one that isn’t just here for that but also proving her mettle as an actor.

Dimri has a packed 2024 which includes other releases like Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Vala Video and Dhadak 2 all set to release before the year ends.