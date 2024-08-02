Ram Gopal Varma slams Indian directors – They make Oppenheimer, we make Thugs of Hindostan

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma might be a long way away from his heyday but he continues to be a talking point in one way or another, mostly for his bold and unfiltered statements on an array of issues.

On that note, Varma was being his vocal self yet again as he went on to slam Indian filmmakers for underestimating the audience and hence, making mediocre content. He noted how filmmakers like Christopher Nolan, Martin Scorsese and Clint Eastwood among others choose meaningful, deep and impactful subjects and make films that aren’t just successful but also stay true to the craft while casting mega superstars in the respective subjects.

On the other hand, he gave an example how Nolan makes Oppenheimer with Cillian Murphy and we make Thugs of Hindostan by casting a star like Aamir Khan.

He also acknowledged that Aamir Khan is one of those who balances both big and small films, understanding the distinct audience it reaches. He also remarked and appreciated the film, Animal this praising director Sandeep Reddy Vanga for his unique approach to filmmaking which contributed to the film’s blockbuster success.

Varma has made significant contributions to the industry by delivering cult classics like Rangeela, Satya, Company, the Sarkar trilogy and many more over the years. He also had a cameo recently in the mega blockbuster film, Kalki 2898 AD.