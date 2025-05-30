Sumbul Touqeer Begins Shooting for “Jhaad Foonk” With Harsh Rajput; First Look Out!

‘Imlie’ fame Sumbul Touqeer Khan is in the news these days for a new and interesting project. She has started shooting for her next film “Jhaad Foonk”. The film is being directed by Rajan R Verma, while it is being produced under Ram Gopal Varma’s production house.

Along with Sumbul, famous TV and web world actor Harsh Rajput will also be seen in this horror-thriller film. The project is being presented by Niiv Entertainment and is being produced by Shailesh Parihar.

The shooting of the film is currently taking place in the beautiful city of Dehradun, Uttarakhand. Sumbul has also shared a glimpse of the shooting with the fans on her Instagram, in which she is seen in the look of the film.

This film of Sumbul can prove to be a new turn in her career, especially when she is going to be seen in a different and mysterious genre. The audience will be eagerly waiting for this film.

Rajan Ram Gopal Varma himself shared the pictures of the Muhurat shot and the clapboard of the first day of ‘Jhaad Foonk’ on Instagram

The shooting of the film ‘Jhaad Foonk’ has started in a very special way. The director of the film, Rajan R. Varma himself has shared the pictures of the Muhurat shot and the clap board of Day 1 on Instagram, which has increased the curiosity of the audience about the film even more.

Rajan R. Varma is a dynamic filmmaker who is known for creating heart-touching cinematic experiences. He strengthened his experience by working as an assistant director with veteran directors in advertisements, daily soaps and feature films for about 5 years. After this, he himself took over the direction and made his mark.

Rajan Verma has directed films like ‘Dhaman’ (2022), ‘Paani – Ek Prem Kahani’ (2022) and ‘Jessu Jordaar’ (2021), which have received appreciation from both audiences and critics. Apart from this, he has also made many music videos, which became very popular among the young audience.

