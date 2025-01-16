Exclusive: Ekta Kapoor to launch new YouTube channel; Harsh Rajput and Samarth Jurel likely to play leads

Entertainment on YouTube seems to be the new trend and mode for freshness in concepts and platforms. After Ravie Dubey and Sargun Mehta’s launch of their company’s new YouTube channel called Dreamiyata Dramaa, the news is that the ace maker Ekta Kapoor will soon launch a new YouTube channel which will feature shows with varied genres and concepts. YouTube seems to be the new platform, that will gather attention in the times to come. Entertainment only gets bigger with such new avenues and variety in offer for viewers. It also opens the scope as a new platform for unique concepts to be told.

Work is presently on, for Ekta Kapoor’s first show that is meant for the to-be-launched YouTube channel.

We at IWMBuzz.com have heard exclusively about popular actor Harsh Rajput likely to spearhead the cast of this new offering from Ekta Kapoor. Harsh was last seen playing a baddie in Star Plus’ Teri Meri Doriyaann.

Joining him will most likely be Samarth Jurel who was seen in Udaariyaan and Maitree.

As per a reliable source, “The shoot for the show is likely to start soon. As of now, Harsh Rajput and Samarth Jurel have a high chance to come on board the show as the leads.”

We buzzed Producer Ekta Kapoor, and the actors Harsh and Samarth, but did not get through to them.

