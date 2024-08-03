Kavya Actress Sumbul Touqeer Turns Heads In A Stunning Blue Satin Saree With Sleeveless Blouse

Sumbul Touqeer is a popular Indian actress who gained fame at a young age for her role as Imlie in the well-known show Imlie. She is currently playing the character ‘Kavya’ in Kavya-Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon. In addition to her on-screen work, the young actress shares updates with her fans on social media. Today, the actress is stunning her fans with her elegant ethnic attire. Take a look below!

Sumbul Touqeer’s Gorgeous Look In Blue Satin Saree-

Taking to her Instagram post, Sumbul Touqeer shared photos as she flaunts her stunning ethnic fit. The outfit features a blue saree with rich, luxurious fabric drapes beautifully with a dropped end piece, enhancing her graceful silhouette. The sheen of the satin adds a touch of glamour, making it an ideal choice for her event. Complementing the ethnic fit with a gorgeous look, it features a contemporary design with a sleeveless, square neckline, matching color, and fabric highlighting Sumbul’s toned arms and shoulders. The sleeveless ruched fabric style adds a modern twist to the traditional saree, perfectly balancing classic and contemporary fashion.

Sumbul Touqeer’s Hairstyle And Makeup-

Sumbul Touqeer styles her hair in a side-partition loose waves, cascading down her shoulders and adding a touch of charm to the ensemble. With soft, neutral tones and black fluttery lashes on her eyes and lips, she achieved a fresh and dewy look and opted for glossy peach lips to complement the saree look. To keep the focus on the striking ethnic fit combination, Sumbul opts for minimalist accessories like gold earrings and a bracelet. It pairs them with a contract silver and gold work embellishment handbag. In the photos, Sumbul Touqeer shows her dazzling appearance and gorgeous look, which delight her.

