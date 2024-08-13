Sumbul Touqeer slams the fight in ‘KKK 14’ – ‘Why have two different shows if you are making ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ like ‘Bigg Boss’

It is no secret anymore that Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 opened to its lowest TRPs for the longest time when it comes to an opening week, which is the exact opposite of what people anticipated. The big fight between Asim Riaz and Abhishek Kumar followed by Riaz removed from the show was supposed to bring in big numbers but that didn’t happen in any way.

Everyone has had their take to it, and recently, actor Sumbul Touqeer was asked it by Buzzzooka TV. To the same, she responded, “These guys have turned Khatron Ke Khiladi into Bigg Boss, and that makes no sense to me. Why even have two different shows then? Just put some stunts and this drama in Khatron Ke Khiladi, and you don’t need two shows then. I felt this was very uncalled for, and also very unnecessary because this show is for stunts.”

When asked about Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, who is one of the contestants, she said, “I will only say this that Nimrit is such a strong woman. I love her with all my heart and I have been missing her since a long time. It has been a while since I have seen her. In fact, I am watching KKK for her as and when I get the time. I obviously know a lot of things which hasn’t been aired yet but I am watching it for her, as and when.”