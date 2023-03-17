A story recently suggested that the bio-pic on war veteran Brigadier Balram Singh Mehtam entitled Pippa is likely to go straight to the OTT platform.

The producers have now come forward to rubbish the report as “completely unsubstantiated”

Ronnie Screwvala, Siddharth Roy Kapur and Kamal Gianchandani of PVRINOX, who also represents the Multiplex Association of India (MAI) as its President, state, “RSVP and Roy Kapur Films have no ongoing issues with multiplex operators. Any rumours or articles suggesting otherwise are baseless and unfounded. We are all committed to working together to bring quality content to audiences in cinemas across India. Pippa is a film that has been made for the big screen and an official announcement about the release date will be made soon.”

Inspired by true events, the war memoir The Burning Chaffees written by Brigadier Balram Singh Mehtam Pippa tells the story of three siblings set against the backdrop of the action-packed 48-hour Battle of Garibpur during the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971.

Produced by RSVP and Roy Kapur Films, directed by Raja Krishna Menon and with music by A R Rahman, Pippa stars Ishaan, Mrunal Thakur, Priyanshu Painyuli and Soni Razdan.